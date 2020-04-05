Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Helen M. Markulin


1919 - 2020
Helen M. Markulin
Helen M. Markulin, 100, of Forbes Road, died Friday, April 3, 2020, in Hempfield Manor. She was born Nov. 20, 1919, in Forbes Road, a daughter of the late John M. and Barbara Markulin. Helen was a devout Catholic. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Catherine Vidunas, Mary Falcon, and Nicholas, Joseph, John and Francis Markulin. She is survived by her sister, Rose Malec, of Greensburg; brother, Thomas Markulin (Ellen), of Cary, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews. At Helen's request, there will be no public viewing. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment was in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree. Helen's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
