Barnhart Funeral Home
Helen M. Sanford, 92, of Greensburg, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. She was born Jan. 10, 1927, in Homer City, and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Kathryn Yancy Mlinarich. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband, Howard T. Sanford Jr., and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Sanford Lonsbary, of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Christopher Wassel, of East Springfield, Suzanne (Matthew) Mueller, of Foley, Mo., and Jason (Lisa) Wassel, of Greensburg; three great-grandchildren, Brianna Wassel, Brady Wassel and Annabelle Mueller; and three sisters, Betty (John) Nymick, of McKees Rocks, Gertrude Mlinarich, of Homer City, and Irene Mlinarich, of Bridgewater.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Parting prayers will be offered at 9 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
