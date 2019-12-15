Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Latrobe, PA
Helen M. Shrum


1924 - 2019
Helen M. Shrum Obituary
Helen M. (Kelly) Shrum, 95, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at The Masonic Village, Sewickley. Born Jan. 21, 1924, in Starford, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Joseph Kelly and Dess (Giles) Kelly. Helen was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe, where she was a former Sunday school teacher and cook for the noonday luncheons. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Bell Telephone, Indiana. Helen was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 221, Latrobe, and had been a Grand Representative for the O.E.S. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter T. "Barney" Shrum; her stepfather, Albert Cluroe; and one sister, Dot Doney. Helen is survived by her three sons, Jeffrey K. Shrum and his wife, Susan, of Plano, Texas, Timmy E. Shrum and his wife, Karen, of Ashburn, Va., and Clifford A. Shrum and his wife, Joanne, of Latrobe; one brother, Albert Cluroe, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; six grandchildren, Michael Shrum, Patrick Shrum, Ryan Shrum, Daniel Shrum, Eric Shrum, and Tracy McCorey; three great-grandchildren, Amelia Shrum, Rhianna Shrum, and Natalie June Shrum.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 221, will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Additional visitation will be at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe, with the Trinity clergy officiating. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.
To sign online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
