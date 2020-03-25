|
|
Helen M. (Warziski) Smith, 81, of Greensburg, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 21, 1939, in Export, a daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Karp) Warziski. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the records department for Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard M. Smith. Surviving are four children, Charles R. Rugh, of Greensburg, Nancy Halvey and her husband, Rick, of Irwin, Richard E. Smith, of Greensburg, and Jeffrey A. Smith and his wife, Kristen, of South Carola; grandchildren, Ashley Smith and her husband, Russell, Amanda Tuttle and her husband, Sean, David, Ryan and Kaylor Smith; four great-grandchildren Noah, Mya, Kailey and Jacob; a brother, Edward Warziski and his wife, Veronica, of Delmont; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the strict guidelines that we must adhere to at this crucial time, visitation and services will be private. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.