Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Smith


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen M. Smith Obituary
Helen M. (Warziski) Smith, 81, of Greensburg, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 21, 1939, in Export, a daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Karp) Warziski. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the records department for Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard M. Smith. Surviving are four children, Charles R. Rugh, of Greensburg, Nancy Halvey and her husband, Rick, of Irwin, Richard E. Smith, of Greensburg, and Jeffrey A. Smith and his wife, Kristen, of South Carola; grandchildren, Ashley Smith and her husband, Russell, Amanda Tuttle and her husband, Sean, David, Ryan and Kaylor Smith; four great-grandchildren Noah, Mya, Kailey and Jacob; a brother, Edward Warziski and his wife, Veronica, of Delmont; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the strict guidelines that we must adhere to at this crucial time, visitation and services will be private. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -