Helen M. Smith
1939 - 2020
Helen M. (Warziski) Smith, 81, of Greensburg, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 21, 1939, in Export, a daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Karp) Warziski. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the Records Department for Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard M. Smith. Surviving are four children, Charles R. Rugh, of Greensburg, Nancy Halvey and her husband, Rick, of Irwin, Richard E. Smith, of Greensburg, and Jeffrey A. Smith and his wife, Kristen, of South Carolina; grandchildren, Ashley Smith and her husband, Russell, Amanda Tuttle and her husband, Sean, and David, Ryan and Kaylor Smith; four great-grandchildren, Noah, Mya, Kailey and Jacob; a brother, Edward Warziski and his wife, Veronica, of Delmont; and several nieces and nephew. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 25, at which time a memorial service will be held in the funeral home. Due to the strict guidelines we must adhere to, the visitation and service will be limited to 25 people at a time. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
11:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
