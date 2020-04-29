|
Helen M. Vresilovic, 87, of North Huntingdon, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Keeper of the Flame Nursing Home, Blairsville. She was born Feb. 20, 1933, in West Wheatfield Township, a daughter of the late Perry and Grace (Marsh) Muir. Prior to her retirement, Helen was a bookkeeper for Keystone Gas & Oil. She was a member of St. Agnes Church, Norwin Art League, Irwin Quit Guild and was a foster parent. Helen lived for the simplest things such as a quilt pattern, a piece of jewelry, a new craft she was making, her love of frogs, cats and babies. All the love she had in her heart to foster all those kids and her love for her own children. She loved talking about the day her children came into her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Vresilovic; and daughter, Polly Ruth Vresilovic. She is survived by her son, Charles Vresilovic and his wife, Kendyll, of Aspen, Colo.; brother, Clifford Allen Muir; sister, Leda Elizabeth (Martin) Pisarcik; grandchildren, Perry Michael and Kaia Theresa; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services are private. Arrangements were made by the James W. Shirley Funeral Home, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Donations may be made to the Greater PA Chapter or the Norwin Art League. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.