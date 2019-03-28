Helen Marie Weisgerber, 92, of Murrysville, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her residence at Redstone Highlands in Murrysville, following a brief illness. Helen was born Dec. 17, 1926, at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Edward and Helen Malloy, of Aliquippa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Weisgerber, in 1995. She is survived by her son, Edward (Judy) Weisgerber, of Mt. Lebanon; daughter, Andrea (Scott) Rader, of Fort Worth, Texas; and daughter, Ingrid (Steve) Ruschak, of Penn Township. She was beloved grandmother to seven grandchildren, Amy Weisgerber, of Pittsburgh, Kelsey Weisgerber, of Washington, D.C., Jessica (George) Lugo, of Fort Worth, Texas, John Rader, of Fort Worth, Texas, Anne Rader, of Los Angeles, Calif., Bridget Ruschak and Laura Ruschak, of Penn Township; and great-grandchildren, Sloane and Paloma Lugo, of Fort Worth, Texas. Over the course of her career, Helen was a teacher, journalist, public relations, marketing and advertising professional, and retired as a social worker from Allegheny County's LAMP program. She was a 1948 graduate of Seton Hill College in Greensburg. She loved travel, making new friends and great conversation. Her quick wit and infectious laugh will be missed by many.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Funeral service and interment will be private with Helen's family at Allegheny County Memorial Park, Allison Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Allegheny Health Network Hospice Program. The family also wishes to extend special thanks to the many caring and kind professionals of Redstone Highlands and the Allegheny County Health Network Hospice Program.