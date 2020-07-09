1/1
Helen M. Zello
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen M. Zello, 82, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Mountain View Senior Living, Greensburg. She was born Aug. 27, 1937, in Hannastown, a graduate of Greensburg High School. Prior to retirement, she had been a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Company, Greensburg, and had been a private babysitter. She was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, the church's Rosary Altar Society and the Cercemaggiore Association. Helen was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Horchak-Dohey; her stepfather, Stephen S. Dohey; and her husband, Patsy C. Zello. She is survived by her son, Patsy M. Zello and wife, Patty, of Greensburg; two daughters, Barbara Zello Hanchock and husband, Joe, of Prince George, Va., and Susan Grabowski and husband, Marty, of Harrison City; three grandchildren, Alex, Ryan and Kyle; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Please be prepared to follow all CDC guidelines. The St. Paul Parish Rosary Altar Society will pray the rosary at 4 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family would like to thank Visiting Angel caregivers, Excela Hospice and Mountain View Senior Living for their kind and compassionate care. Also, thank you to Age Craft Manufacturing and Ben Policastro for his continued support of Helen. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Paul Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 8, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved