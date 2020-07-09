Helen M. Zello, 82, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Mountain View Senior Living, Greensburg. She was born Aug. 27, 1937, in Hannastown, a graduate of Greensburg High School. Prior to retirement, she had been a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Company, Greensburg, and had been a private babysitter. She was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, the church's Rosary Altar Society and the Cercemaggiore Association. Helen was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Horchak-Dohey; her stepfather, Stephen S. Dohey; and her husband, Patsy C. Zello. She is survived by her son, Patsy M. Zello and wife, Patty, of Greensburg; two daughters, Barbara Zello Hanchock and husband, Joe, of Prince George, Va., and Susan Grabowski and husband, Marty, of Harrison City; three grandchildren, Alex, Ryan and Kyle; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Please be prepared to follow all CDC guidelines. The St. Paul Parish Rosary Altar Society will pray the rosary at 4 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family would like to thank Visiting Angel caregivers, Excela Hospice and Mountain View Senior Living for their kind and compassionate care. Also, thank you to Age Craft Manufacturing and Ben Policastro for his continued support of Helen. www.bachafh.com
