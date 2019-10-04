|
|
Helen McNally, of Greenwood, Del., formerly of Export and Vernon, Del., passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Harris Family Assisted Living, Greenwood. Helen was born in Pittsburgh and was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Holodnik) Lucho. She worked as a bookkeeper for Kirby and Holloway in Harrington for 30 years before retiring. She was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Dover, Del.; a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church, Harrington, Del., for 50 years; was a member of the Order of St. Luke; and was active in many church groups. She was an avid painter and loved reading and gardening. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McNally, in 2001, and a brother and four sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Carol (McNally) Owens; her son, Charles "Chuck" McNally; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are welcome from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday at WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. Services will follow at noon at Holy Ghost Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Slickville. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Export.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to either Ukrainian Orthodox Church Camping Ministry, P.O. Box 869, Carnegie, PA 15106; or to the Greenwood Cheer Center, 41 Schultz Road, Greenwood, DE 19950. To offer online condolences, for directions or to order online flowers, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 4, 2019