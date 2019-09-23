Home

John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Helen Kaylor
Helen N. Kaylor


1938 - 2019
Helen N. Kaylor Obituary
Helen N. Kaylor, 80, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. She was born Nov. 7, 1938, in Jeannette and was a daughter of the late John Helwig and Mildred (Schroyer) Helwig. Helen was a 1956 graduate of Jeannette High School. She was an avid bridge player and loved her trips to the casino. She was a member of the "GE" girls, a group of ladies from the Irwin Giant Eagle, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star William E. Gelston – Greensburg Chapter 435. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ron Daughtery. She is survived by her three sons, Marc Kaylor, of Virginia, John Kaylor, of Maryland, and Dan Kaylor, of Illinois; seven grandchildren, Paige Kaylor Ruddy (Jack), Cori Kaylor, Jessica Archibald (Andrew), Megan Kaylor, Shelby Kaylor, Brandi McGrew (Jonathan) and Michael Kaylor; four great-grandchildren, Reagan Archibald, Joel Ruddy, Barrett Ruddy and Natalie McGrew; her sisters, Barbara Ann Daughtery and Gretchen Nelson (Randy); her former husband, Jack Kaylor; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service for Helen will be announced at a later date. JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Jeannette is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 23, 2019
