Helen P. (Raling) Hough, 86, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Loyalhanna Care Center. Born Jan. 5, 1933, in Penn Township, she was a daughter of the late Howard Raling and Sarah P. (Bish) Raling. Helen was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe, where she volunteered in the kitchen for their prayer luncheons. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Super Valu. Helen loved tending to her home and yard and enjoyed scrapbooking. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Anderson. Helen is survived by one son, Eric C. Hough and his fiancee, Maria Monroe, of Latrobe; one daughter, Terri L. Arch and her husband, Frank, of Greensburg; two sisters, Darlene Miller and her husband, Ronald, of Latrobe, and Hazel Jerson, of Mt. Pleasant; one granddaughter, Madchen and her husband, Jesse; and several great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Jeffrey Schock officiating. Private inurnment will be at Union Cemetery.

