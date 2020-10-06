1/
Helen R. (Beck) Knappenberger, 87, of Burrell Township, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in QLS - Fair Winds Manor, Sarver. Born Jan. 28, 1933, in Gilpin Township, she was a daughter of Gladys (Wilcox) Beck. Helen lived in the Kiski Valley all of her life, and was a member of the Burrell Township Volunteer Fireman's Ladies Auxiliary, attended Pleasant View Brethren Church in Kepple Hill, loved playing cards with Goldie, and worked tirelessly for the Burrell Township Firehall. Helen's family would like to express a special thank-you to the caring staff of Fairwinds Manor, who truly treated them as family, and also to Three Rivers Hospice for the thoughtful care given. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 69 1/2 years, Clair E. Knappenberger Sr., who passed away Feb. 10, 2019; and a sister, Edna Waltenbaugh. She is survived by her children, Valjean Barnett, of Silver Creek, Ga., Ilene (Steve) Hillegass, of Burrell Township, and Clair E. (Katie) Knappenberger Jr., of Cabot; grandchildren, Kathye (Kevin) Porter, Donnie King, Jody (Kiley) Hillegass, and Robby King; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Sydnee, Owen, Molly, and Jaelyn; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, and from 9 until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, with Pastor Ryan Pusch officiating, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Spring Church. Due to state mandates regarding the covid-19 pandemic, visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

