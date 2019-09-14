|
Helen S. Buckholz, 94, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. She was born, Jan. 16, 1925, in Ottawa, W.Va., wife of the late Edward Buckholz. Prior to her retirement, Helen was a collator for Paper Craft and an avid gardener. She was preceded in death by her brothers, William and Alex Sebeni; and sisters, Maria Nagy and Margaret Gallo. She is survived by her three sons, Tim E. (Maggie) Buckholz, Garry M. (Cheryl) Buckholz and William A. (Effie) Buckholz; daughter, Suzanne (David) Ulakovic; grandchildren, Adrienne (Neil) Devlin, Michael Buckholz, Peter (Arianna) Buckholz, Phillip (Breonna) Buckholz, Christine (Jason) Baverso, Shelly Buckholz, Russell (Anna Jean) Buckholz, Joseph (Kristen) Ulakovic, Carrie (Don) Ulakovic Lee, Dana Ulakovic and Justin and Carley Buckholz; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, LaVerne Corwin; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 14 to Sept. 26, 2019