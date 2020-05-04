Helen (Rudinsky) Smith, 96, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 10, 1924, in Penn and was a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Shepp) Rudinsky. Helen was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin and its Golden Echos, the Christian Mothers/Women's Guild. She was also a member of the Country Hills Homemaker, the Norwin Y and the Guys and Dolls Bowling League. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John M. "Jack" Smith; an infant daughter, Diane Smith; and sisters and brother, Florence Schehr, Leona Koter and Edward Rudinsky. Surviving are four children, Melvin Smith and his wife, Chris, of Richboro, Pa., Lovina Hepler, of West Deer Township, Jerry Smith and his wife, Jan, of North Huntingdon, and Michele Smith, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Jenny, Laurie, Mike, Jeremy, Mike, Alicia, Holly, and Sean; great-grandchildren, Alex, Katie, Gavin, Chloe, Olivia, Emma, Phoenix, Elizabeth, Max, Lily Claire, Eli, Polly, Jesse, Hank, and Audrey; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the strict guidelines we have to adhere to, visitation and Mass will be private. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. If desired, family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Rescue 8, North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue, 11259 Center Highway, North Huntingdon, PA 15642; TS Alliance, 8737 Colesville Road, Suite 400, Silver Springs, MD 20910, www.tsalliance.org/ways-to-give; or Immaculate Conception Church, 308 Second St., Irwin, PA 15642. To send online condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 4, 2020.