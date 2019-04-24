Helen V. (Ruggiero) DeStefano, 88, of Turtle Creek, died Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her residence. The lifelong Turtle Creek resident was the beloved wife of the late Salvatore "Sam" DeStefano; loving mother of Marianne (Steven) Pinelli, Anita (fiance, David Predebon) Herrington, Sam (Lorraine) DeStefano Jr., Lisa (David) Ackerman, Helen M. DeStefano, Karen (Jim) Aiello, Sharon (John) Parker, and Annette Crissman; wonderful "Baba" of Dominic and Vincent (Liz) Pinelli, Ashley (Michael) Petrucci, Ralph (fiancee, Sarah Brainard) DeStefano, Justine, Jessica, and Jared Ackerman, Alyssa (Derrick) Sargo, Antonio, Salvatore, and Rocco Aiello, Anina, Christian, and Jonathan Parker, and Marisa and Krista Crissman; adored great-grandmother of Ava, Luke and Jack Pinelli, Siana and Mario Sargo, and Emma, Anthony and Matthew Petrucci; sister of Stella (the late Fred) Henderson; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Ralph J., in 1973; her infant grandson, Mario J. Aiello; son-in-law, Scott Herrington; her parents, Joseph and Mary Ruggiero; her sister, Rose Cardamone; and two brothers, John Ruggiero and Joseph "Joe" Ruggiero. Helen was a lifetime member of St. Colman Church and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. In her younger years, Helen enjoyed making pizza for her children and their friends.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., corner of (118) Shaw and Triboro avenues, Turtle Creek, 412-823-1950. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Colman Church. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Visiting Angels from Verona and the nurses and aides from Good Samaritan Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers, to St Jude Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-0050 or your local food bank.