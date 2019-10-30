|
Helen V. Wtorkowski, 93, of Harrison City, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. She was born Dec. 9, 1925, in Jeannette, to the late Peter and Josephine (Sobiewski) Augustine. She was a lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Jeannette, and had been a member of the Rosary Altar Society. Helen is survived by her five children, Christine (late Larry) Hess, Joanne F. (Sonny) Thomas, Andrea B. Dolecki, Karen M. (Leo Saello) Vechter, and Stephen R. (Johanna) Wtorkowski; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy (Edward) Halula; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond S. Wtorkowski; two granddaughters, Ruth Ann Thomas and Emily Anne Dolecki Noel; and four siblings.
Friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. until the time of transfer prayers at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City. Private burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Jeannette.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 523 Patton Ave., Jeannette, PA 15644, or to Promise Hospice, 121 N. Main St., Suite 310, Greensburg, PA 15601. Special thanks to Promise Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 30, 2019