Helen Witek, 93, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. Ms.Witek was born Nov. 8, 1927, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Shea Witek. She was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church and the former Transfiguration Parish. Helen was a graduate of the former Hurst High School. She had been employed by Westinghouse Corp. until her retirement. Helen loved music and enjoyed singing and dancing. She is survived by her loving family, her sister, Josephine (John) Cernuska, of Hecla; and by her brothers, Walter (Agnes) Witek, of Mt. Pleasant, and Edward (Leona) Witek, of Irwin. Helen is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sisters, Joseph Witek, Alice Welc and Joanne Kaputa. Private viewing will be held for Helens family. Family and friends are invited to attend Helens funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. Interment will be in Transfiguration Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
.