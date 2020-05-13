Helen Stewart Yealy, 89, of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Latrobe, passed away peacefully on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born April 23, 1931, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Harold A. Stewart, Esq. and Helen (Shaw) Stewart. Helen attended the National Cathedral School in Washington, DC, graduated from Latrobe Senior High School in 1949 and from Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., in 1953. During her lifetime, she enjoyed travelling, tennis and golf. She was a member of the Latrobe Presbyterian Church and was fond of her associations with the Latrobe Women's Club, Latrobe Hospital Aid Society, Women's Bridge Club, Latrobe Country Club and the Hikers Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Dr. Fritz D. Yealy, Oct. 25, 2001. She is survived by three children, Susan P. Yealy, of Boynton Beach, Fla., David S. Yealy and his wife, Pamela A., of John's Creek, Ga., and Dana A. Yealy, Esq. and his wife, Sarah L., of Wexford; grandchildren, Jason C. Lee, Corey A. Yealy (Katherine "Kate"), Catherine "Katie" L. Yealy, Carlyle E. Yealy, Leyton S. Yealy, Kristen A. Yealy and Megan A. Yealy; and a great-grandson, Oliver Stewart Yealy. Private graveside services for Helen's family will be held in Unity Cemetery. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation National Office, 1355 Peach St. NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309, online at www.arthritis.org/donate. 1-800-283-7800. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 13, 2020.