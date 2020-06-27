Helena C. Traenkner, 101, of New Port Richey, Fla., passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was born Sept. 8, 1918, in Tarentum, to the late Michael Glink and Hazel Hutchinson Glink. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Fred Traenkner; and her sister, Lillian Bair. She always felt a strong connection with Faith Lutheran Church of Natrona Heights, which was her family church when she was young. She was confirmed there after going through the instruction twice because she was too young to be confirmed with the very first confirmation class in the new church. She graduated from Har-Brack High School in 1936. She married Fred in 1940 and lived in several places as his career advanced. They moved to Massena, N.Y., where she taught Sunday school. The family all skated together for months during the long, cold winters and went fishing in the summer. Helena knitted sweaters, mittens and scarves for everyone to keep warm. She loved to cook and invited those with no family nearby for dinner during the holidays. Fred was transferred from Massena to Lafayette, Ind., in 1957. There, Helena and Fred took up golf. Helena, being the better golfer, won several trophies. They were transferred back home to the Pittsburgh area in 1965. Pittsburgh was her favorite home, and there she loved her garden and had beautiful roses and fragrant flowers. She followed Fred's dream and moved to Florida in 1987. There, she enjoyed china painting, golf, cards, and travel. She always kept her faith and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in New Port Richey, Fla. Helena is survived by her three loving children, Linda, Alan (wife Janet), and Patricia. She has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME, 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in Faith Lutheran Church, with Pastor Robert Kiplinger officiating. Contributions in memory of Helena may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1500 Broad View Blvd., Natrona Heights, PA 15065. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 27, 2020.