Helena Chomas Obituary
Helena "Helen" Chomas, 70, of Elizabeth, died Friday, March 1, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. Born Aug. 1, 1948, in Hanover, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late James and Willa Borders. Surviving are daughters, Loraine Gummo, of Boalsburg, Pa., Barbara Daniels, of Peoria, Ariz., and son, Richard Chomas Jr., of Elizabeth, and four grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Clara Whitaker and Esther Livesy, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place in the future.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019
