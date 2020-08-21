Helena J. "Tweet" DeMaria, passed peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Anna Nagy Goray and Edward N. Goray. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Alfred A. DeMaria Sr.; a sister, Esther M. Cool; and a stepdad, John E. Matejcik Jr. She is survived by her son, Alfred A. (Katherine) DeMaria Jr., M.D., of Wilmington, N.C.; two granddaughters, Genevieve DeMaria and Gabrielle (Adam) Balderson; one great-granddaughter, Fiona Balderson; two brothers-in-law, Raymond DeMaria, of Connecticut, and Donald R. Cool, of California; and her dearest friends Nancy, Shelly, Joni and Carol. She was a member of the YWCA, Gadabouts, AARP Prime Time and the past president of the now defunct Civic Service League of Steubenville, Ohio. At her request, there will be no visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Union Cemetery, Arnold. Arrangements are by GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, supervisor. Memorial contributions can be made to CSL of Steubenville Scholarship Fund, Jefferson Community College, Steubenville, OH 43952, The Humane Society https://secure.humanesociety.org
. or Valley Hospice.