Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Resources
More Obituaries for Helena Morton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helena Morton


1911 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helena Morton Obituary
Helena (Gronek) Morton, 109, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Loyalhanna Care Center. Born April 2, 1911, in Strych Kopeniny, Poland, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Peter Gronek and Josephine (Kendi) Gronek. Helena was a lifelong member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. She was an avid gardener and loved animals and children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Morton; four sisters, Victoria, Maria, Angela and Rosie; a stepbrother, Stephen; and a stepsister, Stasha. Helena is survived by two sons, Richard Morton and his wife, Phyllis, of Marietta, Ga., and Joseph Morton, of Latrobe; three daughters, Irene Solick and her husband, James, of Latrobe, Wanda Evancho and her husband, John, of Latrobe, and Donna Jackson, of Latrobe; 10 grandchildren, Maria Morton, John Glenn Morton and his wife, Jenny, Richard Randolph Morton and his wife, Cindy, Joseph Morton Jr. and his wife, Theresa, Hope Marie Zulisky, John Michael Evancho Jr. and his wife, Dorothy, Vanessa Lynn Long and her husband, William, Lisa Toth and her husband, Tim, Adrienne Jackson and Robert Jackson; 13 great-grandchildren, April, Amanda, Nathan, Zachary, John Adam, Nicholas, Gabrielle, Alicia, David, Sierra, Joss, Caleb and Ellie; and four great-great-grandchildren, Kyle, Mason, Raven and Samantha. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Loyalhanna Care Center and Dr. George Gavin for their wonderful care of "Baba." Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at Westmoreland County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now