Helena (Gronek) Morton, 109, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Loyalhanna Care Center. Born April 2, 1911, in Strych Kopeniny, Poland, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Peter Gronek and Josephine (Kendi) Gronek. Helena was a lifelong member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. She was an avid gardener and loved animals and children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Morton; four sisters, Victoria, Maria, Angela and Rosie; a stepbrother, Stephen; and a stepsister, Stasha. Helena is survived by two sons, Richard Morton and his wife, Phyllis, of Marietta, Ga., and Joseph Morton, of Latrobe; three daughters, Irene Solick and her husband, James, of Latrobe, Wanda Evancho and her husband, John, of Latrobe, and Donna Jackson, of Latrobe; 10 grandchildren, Maria Morton, John Glenn Morton and his wife, Jenny, Richard Randolph Morton and his wife, Cindy, Joseph Morton Jr. and his wife, Theresa, Hope Marie Zulisky, John Michael Evancho Jr. and his wife, Dorothy, Vanessa Lynn Long and her husband, William, Lisa Toth and her husband, Tim, Adrienne Jackson and Robert Jackson; 13 great-grandchildren, April, Amanda, Nathan, Zachary, John Adam, Nicholas, Gabrielle, Alicia, David, Sierra, Joss, Caleb and Ellie; and four great-great-grandchildren, Kyle, Mason, Raven and Samantha. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Loyalhanna Care Center and Dr. George Gavin for their wonderful care of "Baba." Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at Westmoreland County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at .