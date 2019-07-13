Helena Tucci, 72, of South Greensburg, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was born May 25, 1947, the daughter of the late Romeo and Margaret (Celani) Tucci, of South Greensburg. Helena taught fifth grade at Robert F. Nicely School in the Greensburg Salem School District for 36 years, retiring in 2005. She was a graduate of Greensburg Central Catholic High School, Seton Hill College and the University of Pittsburgh. She is survived by her brother, Paul Tucci and wife, Mary Emma "DeeDee"; her sister and best friend, Maria Tucci; nieces, Jennifer Tucci and Beth (Tucci) Gibson and husband, Dave; great-niece and great-nephew, Emma Gibson and Jackson Gibson; an aunt, Eleanor Tucci; an uncle, Rudolph Tucci; godchildren, James Celani and Elizabeth Gibson; and many cousins and good friends. She was a member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg, the Pennsylvania State Education Association, the National Education Association and the Greensburg Salem Education Association. She will be missed by family and friends.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, Greensburg. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 13 to July 14, 2019