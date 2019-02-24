Helene K. Kulis, 95, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at home, with her daughter by her side. She was born July 31, 1923, in Port Vue, daughter of Mike and Mary (Piesik) Halesiak. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward M. Kulis Jr.; brother, Frank Halley; a sister, Regina Kulis; and two brothers-in-law, Richard Perry and Tony Nassida. Prior to her retirement, Helene was an assembler, having worked for Westinghouse for more than 25 years, and was also a skilled home care giver for 20 years. Helene was a member of St. Edward Church in Herminie. She loved going to bingo and playing cards, enjoyed baking and making pierogies every Christmas Eve. Helene is survived by her daughter, Darlene Kulis, with whom she resided; and her son, Gary M. Kulis, of Madison, and his close friend, Sandy Long, of Hunker; two sisters, Catherine Perry, of New Jersey, and Bernice Ludwig, of Florida; several special nieces and nephews; and special goddaughter, Susan (Rick) Yaszemski, of New Jersey. Helene will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.

Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, at which time a funeral liturgy will be held in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.

