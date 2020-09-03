Henrietta B. "Lou" (Couch) Powell, 71, of Irwin, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. She was born Feb. 5, 1949, in Turtle Creek and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Bernadine Couch. She worked as a beautician for more than 10 years at the Curl Tree in Edgewood before becoming a bartender for more than 15 years at the Norwin Shaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Couch. She is survived by her husband of more than 46 years, John "Jack" Powell; sons Craig Powell, of Chantilly, Va., and Todd (Danielle) Powell; stepson Brian Powell, of Elizabeth; grandchildren Selaine, Keegan and Ashlyn Powell; brother Thomas (Donna) Couch, of Turtle Creek; and sister Ileen (Robert) Berthold, of North Huntingdon. Friends and family will be received from 3 p.m. until the time of a blessing service at 7 p.m. Friday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
