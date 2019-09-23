Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
241 S. Main St.
Greensburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henrietta Speakman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henrietta V. Speakman


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henrietta V. Speakman Obituary
Henrietta V. Speakman, 97, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. She was born July 15, 1922, in Pittsburgh, and was a daughter of the late Dewey and Hildegard Brandau Carr. Henrietta was a World War II veteran, having served in the Women's Army Corps. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, David M. Speakman; a daughter-in-law, Irene Speakman; and a sister, Patricia Carr. She is survived by a son, James D. Speakman, of Ossian, Ind.; two daughters, Betsy (Doug) Halliday, of Pittsburgh, and Bobbie (Sam) Laciak, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Ben (Blanton) Halliday, of Tampa, Fla., Matt (Christina) Halliday, of Pittsburgh, Samantha (Jon) Hess, of Arnold, and Hilary (Travis Bercel) Laciak, of Cameron, W.Va.; three great-grandchildren, Montrey, Kaeton and Brooke; two step-grandchildren, Kim (Ron) Carpenter, of Ossian, Ind., and Todd (Janet) Neidlinger, of Ossian, Ind.; and three step-great-grandchildren: Jake, Cole and Cheyenne.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 241 S. Main St., Greensburg. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the It's About the Warrior Foundation. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henrietta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now