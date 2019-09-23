|
Henrietta V. Speakman, 97, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. She was born July 15, 1922, in Pittsburgh, and was a daughter of the late Dewey and Hildegard Brandau Carr. Henrietta was a World War II veteran, having served in the Women's Army Corps. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, David M. Speakman; a daughter-in-law, Irene Speakman; and a sister, Patricia Carr. She is survived by a son, James D. Speakman, of Ossian, Ind.; two daughters, Betsy (Doug) Halliday, of Pittsburgh, and Bobbie (Sam) Laciak, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Ben (Blanton) Halliday, of Tampa, Fla., Matt (Christina) Halliday, of Pittsburgh, Samantha (Jon) Hess, of Arnold, and Hilary (Travis Bercel) Laciak, of Cameron, W.Va.; three great-grandchildren, Montrey, Kaeton and Brooke; two step-grandchildren, Kim (Ron) Carpenter, of Ossian, Ind., and Todd (Janet) Neidlinger, of Ossian, Ind.; and three step-great-grandchildren: Jake, Cole and Cheyenne.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 241 S. Main St., Greensburg. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the It's About the Warrior Foundation. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019