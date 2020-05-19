Henry Clay Hissem, 80, of Stahlstown, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 3, 1939, in Ruffsdale and was a son of the late Harry T. and Margaret Bowers Hissem. Henry had started work as a foreman for Davidson Stone Quarry and then went to work for Coolspring Stone Co. He then worked seven years at Lowe's in Latrobe before his retirement. He was a member of Stahlstown United Methodist Church. He liked woodworking, spending time at his cabin in Potter County, gardening and canning vegetables. Henry will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving wife of 53 years, Polly Kalp Hissem; his children, Bonnie Walak and husband Richard, of Latrobe, and Randy Hissem and wife Rebecca, of Stahlstown; his grandchildren, Tara Coffman, Gregory Coffman Jr. and wife Lindsay, Joshua Coffman and wife Susan, Kayla VanDyke, Brittney Hissem and Cody Hissem; his great-grandchildren, Dilyn Myers, Hannah Thomas, Madison Coffman and Austin Coffman; his sisters-in-law, Glenda Hissem, of Latrobe, and Ethel Hissem, of Stahlstown; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Henry was predeceased by his brothers, John and Harry Hissem, and Margaret Baker and her family, who raised him. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724-455-2310), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Christine Doren officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in Stahlstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA. 15203, in memory of Henry Clay Hissem. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 19, 2020.