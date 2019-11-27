|
|
Henry "Heno" DeAmbroggi Jr., 83, of New Stanton, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Mr. DeAmbroggi was born May 12, 1936, in Fallowfield Township, the son of the late Henry and Marie DeAmbroggi. He was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. Henry retired as a teacher from the Central Westmoreland VoTech, in New Stanton. He was a "Jack of all Trades" in building and construction. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, with some of the best times of his life being spent at his stone cabin in Caney Valley and his fishing camp at the Shenandoah River in Virginia. He married the love of his life, Nancy Lazzaro, Sept. 3, 1962. His son, Daniel, daughter, Dawn (Malinic), and grandson, Danny, were the treasures of his life. He loved them unconditionally. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy, and his extended Lazzaro family. Heno was a lifetime member of the Hecla Sportsman Club, S. Connellsville Rod and Gun Club, the American Wild Turkey Foundation, Ducks Unlimited and the Knights of Columbus Council 3334. Heartfelt gratitude to all who prayed for us and helped in every way, special angels Kathy and Tom who were with us in his final hours, the Excela Home and Hospice Care, who were the greatest group of health providers, also, Dr. Steven Mills and Dr. James Longhi and the Hempfield Manor health and physical therapy staff. On his journey of Faith, we also thank the RCIA team at St. Pius X Church, in Mt. Pleasant, Father Rick and Sister Edie for their home visits. God Bless all of you who welcomed Henry into the fullness of our Church at the Easter Vigil in 2013. Henry left this life as he lived; quietly and peacefully in his sleep, at his home. A unique, caring man with an ornery sense of humor, Henry is the love and blessing we will remember.
Honoring Henry's wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 27, 2019