Henry "Heno" DeAmbroggi Jr., 83, of New Stanton, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Mr. DeAmbroggi was born May 12, 1936, in Fallowfield Township, the son of the late Henry and Marie DeAmbroggi. He was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. Henry retired as a teacher from the Central Westmoreland VoTech, in New Stanton. He was a "Jack of all Trades" in building and construction. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, with some of the best times of his life being spent at his stone cabin in Caney Valley and his fishing camp at the Shenandoah River, in Virginia. He married the love of his life, Nancy Lazzaro, Sept. 3, 1962. His son, Daniel, and daughter, Dawn (Malinic), and grandson, Danny, were the treasures of his life. He loved them unconditionally. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy, and his extended Lazzaro family.
Family and friends are invited to attend Henry's funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, 224 Summit St., Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant.
