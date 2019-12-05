Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry DeAmbroggi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry DeAmbroggi Jr.


1936 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry DeAmbroggi Jr. Obituary
Henry "Heno" DeAmbroggi Jr., 83, of New Stanton, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Mr. DeAmbroggi was born May 12, 1936, in Fallowfield Township, the son of the late Henry and Marie DeAmbroggi. He was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. Henry retired as a teacher from the Central Westmoreland VoTech, in New Stanton. He was a "Jack of all Trades" in building and construction. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, with some of the best times of his life being spent at his stone cabin in Caney Valley and his fishing camp at the Shenandoah River, in Virginia. He married the love of his life, Nancy Lazzaro, Sept. 3, 1962. His son, Daniel, and daughter, Dawn (Malinic), and grandson, Danny, were the treasures of his life. He loved them unconditionally. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy, and his extended Lazzaro family.
Family and friends are invited to attend Henry's funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, 224 Summit St., Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant.
To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now