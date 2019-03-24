Henry Eugene Albright Jr., 52, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in the morning. Born Feb. 2, 1967, in Mt. Pleasant, he was the son of Patricia Ann Albright Werry (Don) and the late Henry Eugene Albright Sr. He previously worked at Stop-Fill, Sony and National Envelope. Henry had a zest for life and a loving, caring soul. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. In addition to his mother, he is survived by living partner, David Ziner; sisters, Tammie Povlik (Jay-Dee), and Crystal Pickens; nieces and nephews, Justin Povlik, Kody Pickens, Logan Pickens, and Courtney Pickens; and great-nephew, Marshal Povlik.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, 2245 Mt. Pleasant Road, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Pastor Robert Huber will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society of Westmoreland County. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary