Henry E. "Buzz" Meyers, 79, of Florida, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Florida, after being ill the past year. He was born March 23, 1941, in New Kensington. Henry worked for PepsiCo. in the Sales department. He was a veteran of the Army. Survivors include his daughters, Lori Smith, of Somerset, and Shannon Meyers, of Greensburg. Also surviving are his siblings, Robert (Justine) Meyers and Marti (Walter) Cohen, both of Natrona Heights. He was preceded in death by his parents. All services and burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, were private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit: www.dusterfh.com
