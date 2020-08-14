Henry L. "Sonny" Harty, 78, of Delmont, formerly of Penn Hills, passed peacefully surrounded by his wife and children Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. He was born Jan. 24, 1942, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late Henry James Harty and Sophie (Chwilka) Clark. Henry was a Air Force veteran. He was an electrical design engineer who worked for 31 years at Contraves and retired from Bacharach Corp. in 2007. He was an active member of St. John Baptist de La Salle Catholic Church and volunteered with Delmont Meals on Wheels. Henry loved his family, friends, and going out with the guys. Henry is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Irma Perez Harty; four loving children, Patrick Harty, Jennifer (John) Wasielewski, Kristin Harty-Douglas and Jessica (Michael) Hoburg; seven cherished grandchildren, Jack and Jenna Wasielewski, Tessa, Michael and Madeline Douglas, and Sarah and Ryan Hoburg; and a brother, James Harty. Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). Please be advised that masks are required, and only 25 people are permitted for visitation at a time. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at St. John Baptist de La Salle, Delmont, with Father Daniel Ulishney officiating. Interment in Mt. Carmel Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Westmoreland Blind Association and the Delmont Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com
.