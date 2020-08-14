1/1
Henry L. Harty
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry L. "Sonny" Harty, 78, of Delmont, formerly of Penn Hills, passed peacefully surrounded by his wife and children Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. He was born Jan. 24, 1942, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late Henry James Harty and Sophie (Chwilka) Clark. Henry was a Air Force veteran. He was an electrical design engineer who worked for 31 years at Contraves and retired from Bacharach Corp. in 2007. He was an active member of St. John Baptist de La Salle Catholic Church and volunteered with Delmont Meals on Wheels. Henry loved his family, friends, and going out with the guys. Henry is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Irma Perez Harty; four loving children, Patrick Harty, Jennifer (John) Wasielewski, Kristin Harty-Douglas and Jessica (Michael) Hoburg; seven cherished grandchildren, Jack and Jenna Wasielewski, Tessa, Michael and Madeline Douglas, and Sarah and Ryan Hoburg; and a brother, James Harty. Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). Please be advised that masks are required, and only 25 people are permitted for visitation at a time. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at St. John Baptist de La Salle, Delmont, with Father Daniel Ulishney officiating. Interment in Mt. Carmel Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Westmoreland Blind Association and the Delmont Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. John Baptist de La Salle
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bash-Nied Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved