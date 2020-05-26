Henry Milton "Milt" Brinker, 81, of Delmont, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home, with his beloved family by his side. He was born April 28, 1939, in Salem Township, a son of the late Robert and Mary E. (Long) Brinker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Peg McQuaide and her husband, Jim, and Helen "Boots" Hill and her husband, Elmer; and brother, Donald Brinker and his wife, Valerie. Milt and his wife, Audrey, were the owners and operators of Twin Valley Greenhouses and Floral, which served the surrounding communities for 47 years. In 1964, they began their journey with two small greenhouses and retired in 2011 with over 10 acres under roof. In the beginning, as they were building their business, Milt continued to work in construction as a heavy equipment operator until 1978. The greenhouse business was a 24/7 year-round endeavor and not an easy one, but Milt enjoyed every minute of it! He was an avid hunter and never missed a deer season. He traveled to Wyoming, British Columbia and Canada with relatives and friends on hunting excursions. Milt enjoyed traveling in the motorhome with Audrey to visit family and friends and on hunting trips. He was a member of the Executive Motorhome Club. He was a collector of antique cars, primarily the Ford Retractable. He enjoyed attending car cruises with friends and members of the Penn-Allegheny Ford Retractable Club. He was also a member of Elks Lodge #406, Forbes Trail Lodge No. 783, Indiana County Shrine Club, Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, UPA, Coundersport, Jaffa Shriners International. He was an Army veteran, having served with the USAR Infantry, 82nd Airborne Division. Milt will be greatly missed by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Audrey (Auen) Brinker; son, Milton McKay Brinker, of Delmont; daughter, Lynn Marie Bucciero and her husband, Jay, of Annapolis, Md.; brother, Jim Brinker and wife, Alice; and many nieces and nephews. Grandpap loved when his grandchildren, Timothy (Katie), Anthony (Lisa), Mitchell, Lynsey, Joshua and Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Luke, Nathaniel and Liam visited. He was extremely proud of his grandchildren and their accomplishments. He enjoyed having family around on holidays and especially enjoyed visits on his birthday. Respecting the family's wishes, visitation, funeral services and entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 26, 2020.