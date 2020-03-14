|
|
Henry P. Feola, 83, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born April 18, 1936, in Jeannette, a son of the late Augustine and Christine (Pandolph) Feola. Prior to his retirement, Henry was a truck driver for Matlack, Joy Best Feeds and Farm. He was a veteran of the Army, having served during the Korean War Era. Henry is finally at peace and reunited with his wife of more than 50 years, Helen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Marie Feola; brothers, Michael, Phillip, Joseph and Charles Feola; and sister, Rose Grosley. He is survived by his sons, Robert, Henry Jr. (Lisa) and Michael (Gail); daughter, Jennifer Walak (Terry); brother, Pasquale Feola (Barbara); sister, Cecila Austin (David); brother-in-law, Martin Grosley; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.