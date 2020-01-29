|
Henry R. "Butch" Maksim, 71, of West Newton, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. He was born Sept. 26, 1948, and was a son of the late Henry and Iva Mae (Oblak) Maksim. Butch was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the Army. Prior to retirement, he was employed as an aviation mechanic and was formerly employed by Westinghouse. Surviving are a son, Eric Maksim; a brother, Terry Maksim; nieces, Missy Risko-Intrepido and husband Patrick and Ryan Johnson and husband David; and a nephew, Ian Maksim. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Risko.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with expenses. Condolences and donations may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 29, 2020