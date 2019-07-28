|
Henry R. "Pinky" Sheleheda, 75, of Slickville, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital. His final days were spent surrounded by family members. He was born Sept. 22, 1943, in Iselin, a son of Rudolph and Natalie Sheleheda. Henry was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting (especially with his dog, Max), gardening, golfing, fishing and helping his children with "projects." More than anything, Henry loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Watching their baseball games and activities, playing with them, and seeing them grow brought great joy to him. Henry also served in the Army Reserve and was once a member of the Slickville American Legion, the Hilltop Social Club, and the Roosevelt Club. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Jackie Sheleheda, of Greensburg, and their children, Micheal and Rhonda; son, David Sheleheda and wife, Kim, of Lawrenceville, N.J.; daughter, Julie Firmstone and husband, Chad, of Greensburg; and his grandchildren, Ryan Firmstone, Dylan Firmstone, Jillian Sheleheda and Matthew Sheleheda.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.
Henry requested no flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be sent to the Humane Society of Greensburg or the . For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 28 to July 29, 2019