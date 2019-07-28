Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Sheleheda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry R. Sheleheda


1943 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry R. Sheleheda Obituary
Henry R. "Pinky" Sheleheda, 75, of Slickville, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital. His final days were spent surrounded by family members. He was born Sept. 22, 1943, in Iselin, a son of Rudolph and Natalie Sheleheda. Henry was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting (especially with his dog, Max), gardening, golfing, fishing and helping his children with "projects." More than anything, Henry loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Watching their baseball games and activities, playing with them, and seeing them grow brought great joy to him. Henry also served in the Army Reserve and was once a member of the Slickville American Legion, the Hilltop Social Club, and the Roosevelt Club. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Jackie Sheleheda, of Greensburg, and their children, Micheal and Rhonda; son, David Sheleheda and wife, Kim, of Lawrenceville, N.J.; daughter, Julie Firmstone and husband, Chad, of Greensburg; and his grandchildren, Ryan Firmstone, Dylan Firmstone, Jillian Sheleheda and Matthew Sheleheda.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.
Henry requested no flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be sent to the Humane Society of Greensburg or the . For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 28 to July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now