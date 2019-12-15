|
Father Henry S. Preneta, a retired priest of the Diocese of Greensburg, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at St. Anne Home. He was 93, the oldest priest in the diocese, and had served as a priest for 52 years. Father Preneta was born Feb. 14, 1926, in Glogow, Poland, to the late Josef and Maria Sobol Preneta. He attended primary school in Poland and later served for four years in the U.S. Army. He graduated from SS. Cyril and Methodius Seminary in Orchard Lake, Mich., where he earned a bachelor of arts degree. He was ordained to the priesthood May 13, 1967, at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, by Bishop William G. Connare. Father Preneta served as parochial vicar of St. Mary of Czestochowa Parish, New Kensington (1967-69), and St. Agnes Parish, North Huntingdon (1969-70), and administrator pro tem of the former St. Albert Parish, Palmer, and the former St. Mary Parish, Gates Mine (1970-73). In 1973, Father Preneta was granted a leave of absence to obtain a master's degree in psychology at Ravishankar University, Raipur, India, and assist at the Jeeyodaya Social and Leprosy Rehabilitation Center. He served as pastor of the former St. Mary, Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Parker (1974-78) and the former St. Elizabeth Parish, Starford, and its former chapel in Dixonville (1978-79), then was released from the diocese to serve as chaplain for Veterans Administration Medical Centers in Battle Creek, Mich. (1979-83) and Butler (1983-99). Father Preneta retired from active ministry in 1999.
Relatives, clergy and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Father Preneta at his funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in St. Joseph Chapel at Christ Our Shepherd Center, 2900 Seminary Drive, Greensburg, PA 1560, with Bishop Edward C. Malesic, JCL celebrating. Father Preneta will lie in state from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph Chapel. Interment will follow in the Priest plot of Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Father Preneta's care has been entrusted to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019