|
|
Henry Stansak, 92, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, with his son, Anthony and daughter-in-law, Laura, by his side. Born April 7, 1927, in Wyano, he was the son of the late John and Ida (Scarpari) Stansak; and the husband of the late Romayne (Rozelle) Stansak. Henry Stansak was a fireman in the Navy and a retiree of Westinghouse Electric. He was a member of the American Legion in North Huntingdon and the VA. He enjoyed making homemade wine, going on walks, fishing, tending to his vegetable garden, and going to Friday night dances in Hermanie. Henry loved to travel and journeyed across the U.S. and joined various bus trips over the years. He especially looked forward to watching Penn State football games with his son, Anthony. The family is extremely grateful for the team at Bridges Hospice and would like to thank aides, Scott and Sarah, for the dedicated care they gave Henry. Henry was survived by his son, Anthony (Laura) Stansak, of North Huntingdon; wife, Glenda Stansak, of Greensburg; grand-dog, Jake; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary, Dolores, and Johanna; and brothers, Donald, Edward and Eugene.
Arrangements were entrusted to JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY.
Memorial contributions are suggested to . Memories and condolences may be shared at jaycox-jaworskifh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 26, 2019