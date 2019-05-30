Henry William Greenawald, 71, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born Oct. 26, 1947, in McKeesport, and was the son of the late Henry Frank and Margaret Eileen (Kelly) Greenawald. Henry was a partner with Greenawald Brothers, and was retired from US Steel. He was a member of the Central Fire Co., the Buena Vista Fire Co. Social Club and the National Pike Steam-Gas-Horse Association. He was a former assistant fire chief for the Collinsburg Fire Co. He is survived by his wife, Theresa L. (Hydak) Greenawald; daughters, Christine (John) Hay, of Bethel Park, Kimberly (Daniel) Francus, of North Carolina, Kelly Fay Greenawald, Tara Greenawald and Holly McCall, of Florida, Angela (Johnny) Day, of South Carolina, and Kelly Jo (Daniel) Burnheimer and Brooke (Michael) Piccini, of Elizabeth Township; 18 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, William J. (Grace) Greenawald and Robert T. (Beverly) Greenawald, of Elizabeth Township; sister, Peggy A. (Frederick) Padget, of Vernon, Conn.; and nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Lillian Jo Conley, and sister, Diane Greenawald.

Friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the funeral Home chapel. The Rev. Jody Dausey will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Township.

