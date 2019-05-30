Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 672-6322
For more information about
Henry Greenawald
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Greenawald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry W. Greenawald


1947 - 10 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henry W. Greenawald Obituary
Henry William Greenawald, 71, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born Oct. 26, 1947, in McKeesport, and was the son of the late Henry Frank and Margaret Eileen (Kelly) Greenawald. Henry was a partner with Greenawald Brothers, and was retired from US Steel. He was a member of the Central Fire Co., the Buena Vista Fire Co. Social Club and the National Pike Steam-Gas-Horse Association. He was a former assistant fire chief for the Collinsburg Fire Co. He is survived by his wife, Theresa L. (Hydak) Greenawald; daughters, Christine (John) Hay, of Bethel Park, Kimberly (Daniel) Francus, of North Carolina, Kelly Fay Greenawald, Tara Greenawald and Holly McCall, of Florida, Angela (Johnny) Day, of South Carolina, and Kelly Jo (Daniel) Burnheimer and Brooke (Michael) Piccini, of Elizabeth Township; 18 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, William J. (Grace) Greenawald and Robert T. (Beverly) Greenawald, of Elizabeth Township; sister, Peggy A. (Frederick) Padget, of Vernon, Conn.; and nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Lillian Jo Conley, and sister, Diane Greenawald.
Friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the funeral Home chapel. The Rev. Jody Dausey will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Township.
Condolences may be made at www.Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now