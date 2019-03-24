Henry White Pierce passed away peacefully Thursday, March 14, 2019, 13 days before reaching 89 years of age, at Concordia of the South Hills in Pittsburgh. Mr. Pierce worked as a writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from 1962 until his retirement in 1992. He covered science and medicine and was among the first journalists to write about HMOs (Health Maintenance Organizations), DNA research, organ transplantation, in-vitro fertilization and artificial intelligence. Mr. Pierce received numerous honors and awards during his career, including six Golden Quill awards, the Ray Sprigle Memorial Award for a series of articles exposing dangerous conditions in homes for newly discharged mental health patients and the Mental Health Media Award from the Mental Health Association of Pennsylvania. Before joining the staff of the Post-Gazette, Mr. Pierce worked as a science writer for the Cornell University News Bureau, Science Service in Washington, D. C., and as a general assignment reporter for the Pierre (South Dakota) Capital Journal. Mr. Pierce received a bachelor of science degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin in 1956, and a master of arts degree in psychology from Montana State University in 1957. Mr. Pierce enlisted and served in the Army in Korea and Japan from 1953 to 1955. His four-year college curriculum at the University of Wisconsin was interrupted by this military service. Mr. Pierce was born March 27, 1930, in Buffalo, N.Y. He moved to Youngstown, Ohio with his family in 1944. In 1950, he left Youngstown and held various residences at various times, in Racine, Wis., Pierre, S.D., Washington, D.C. and Ithaca, N.Y. Mr. Pierce married Celeste Elliott Hurst, of Buffalo, N.Y., in 1959, and moved to Pittsburgh in 1962. Mr. Pierce is survived by his son, Henry Carleton Elliott Pierce ("Carl"); daughter-in-law, Uneva Fisher Pierce; granddaughters, Courtenay Elliott Pierce and Emily Anne Pierce; and late wife's son, Mark Thomas Hurst.

Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary