Rev. Herbert D. "Herb" Phar, 77, of Derry Township, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by his family, following a brief battle with cancer. He was born July 12, 1941, in McKeesport, the son of the late Robert C. and Ruth L. (Duke) Phar. Herb was a graduate of McKeesport High School and gained an associate degree in industrial electricity. He served in the Army for three years and worked 31 years as an electrician for Teledyne Vasco. He was also owner and operator of H and D Building Services. Rev. Phar was the current pastor of Bradenville United Methodist Church, where he also served as Sunday school superintendent and Sunday school teacher. He previously served as a pastor at Torrance United Methodist Church for 19 years and was a member of the Western PA Annual United Methodist Conference. He volunteered for the Sunset Volunteer Fire Company, the American Red Cross as a first aid instructor, Meals on Wheels, and as a medic for 20 years. He was a Boy Scout leader for 25 years, served on the board of directors for Vasco Credit Union, and was a member of the Indigent Patient Funding Board at Torrance State Hospital. Herb and his wife, Beverly, loved to visit and pray with others and help those in need. Their favorite place to visit was Pemaquid Point Lighthouse in Maine. In addition to his parents, Herb was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Ali Phar; his sister, Ora Lee (Shuster) Kaylor; his niece, Sandy (Kaylor) Goss; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Hazel (Bush) Brinker; and his brother-in-law, James Hake. He is survived by his loving wife of over 55 years, Beverly (Brinker) Phar; his son, Duane R. Phar; his granddaughters, Hannah R. and Lauren G. Phar; his sister-in-law, Patricia (Brinker) Hake; his brother-in-law, Barry Brinker and his wife, Joann; two special nieces, Karla (Brinker) McCollough and her husband, Buddy, and Traci (Hake) Carter and her husband, Victor; a special nephew, Lance Brinker; a nephew, Rev. Robert Kaylor; and a niece, Beth Sinclair.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Bradenville United Methodist Church, 5168 Route 982, Bradenville. Everyone please go directly to the church. Private interment will be in Coles Cemetery, Derry.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bradenville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 307, Bradenville, PA 15620. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 7 to July 8, 2019