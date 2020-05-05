Herbert Edward Ferree, 91, a longtime resident of Greensburg, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, of complications after a heart attack at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Georgia. Born at home in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to Cecil and Orlena (Lena) Ferree, Herb was a younger brother to his sister, Mary Corbin, now deceased. He was raised on his parents' farm, and attended Iowa State University at Ames, where he studied mechanical engineering under the Air Force ROTC program. After college, he served in the Air Force during the Korean War. On Nov. 21, 1954, he married Katherine Basim, in Bowie, Md. He worked briefly for RCA, then had a long career as a mechanical engineer in several divisions of Westinghouse, where he earned 27 patents. Herb was a longtime active member of Christ's Church Greensburg, where he sang in the choir and served on the vestry. He played second violin for many years in the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra. He was an assistant Scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts with his sons. He was a member of the Youngwood Sportsmen's Association and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was skilled at puzzles and invented a couple of his own. After retirement, he enjoyed golf, working in his home, garden, and church, and visiting with family. In addition to his wife of 65 years, he is survived by daughter, Nancy Ferree and her husband, Rick Mitchell; and sons, Jim Ferree and his wife Linda, and Dan Ferree and his wife Kim. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Fannie Basim; grandchildren, Patrick and Sam Mitchell, Paul (Erin) Ferree, Jay (Chia-Hsuan) Ferree, Carly (Nathan) Favero, Matthew (Jessica) Ferree and Ben Ferree; great-grandchildren, Jefferson and Rebecca Ferree; and a number of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 Crain Highway, Bowie, MD 20715, on May 12. Visitation begins at noon, with service at 12:30 p.m., followed by burial at Holy Trinity Cemetery. The Rev. Jeffrey Wylie, Rector, and the Rev. Gretchen Peske, Deacon, of Christ's Church Greensburg, will officiate the service. Attendance is limited. The link for live streaming will be available at beallfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ's Church Greensburg, ccagbg.org .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 5, 2020.