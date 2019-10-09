Home

Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
724-446-7251
Herbert E. Stiles


1930 - 11
Herbert E. Stiles Obituary
Herbert Eugene Stiles, 88, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., formerly of Herminie, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at National Health Care. He was born Nov. 26, 1930, in Herminie, and was a son of the late Herbert and Leah J. (Neri) Stiles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Laverne A. Stiles. Mr. Stiles retired from General Electric with 30 years of service. He is survived by a brother, Bob J. Stiles and wife, Dolores, of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; four nieces and nephews, Bob and Cassy Stiles, Joe and Laura Stiles, Lynn Stiles and Lori Stiles Gower and Matt; and nine great-nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family near and far.
Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME, 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 200, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481, in memory of Mr. Stiles. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 9, 2019
