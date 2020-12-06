1/
Herbert N. Dougherty Sr.
1935 - 2020
Herbert N. "Whitey" Dougherty Sr., 85, of Westmoreland City, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Sept. 10, 1935, in North Versailles, a son of the late Charles Miller and Pearl Catherine (Burtner) Dougherty. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a foreman steelworker for AB Murray Co. Inc. and also worked at National Aluminum and Auto Zone. He was a member of First United Church of Christ, Irwin. He was a former member of the L.O.O.M. Irwin. Herb loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Celia J. "Cil" (Edwards) Dougherty; brothers, Nevin and Charles Dougherty; and sisters, Mabel Willard and Doris Stewart. Surviving are three children, Herb Dougherty Jr. and his wife, Andi, of Jeannette, Marty Dougherty and his wife, Vicki, of Westmoreland City, and Kim Brentzel and her husband, Curtis, of Georgia; grandchildren, Tabitha and Matt Wybiral, Jason and Heather Brentzel, Aaron and Christina Dougherty, Heather Dougherty, Danielle and Justin Kosnosky, Arlie and Chris McLaren and Blaine Brentzel; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Thomas, Logan, Connor, Jaxon, Cole and Calan; a brother, Clemens Dougherty; a sister, Ruth Burtner; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Irwin Union Cemetery. Everyone please meet at cemetery. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave. Irwin. To send online condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Irwin Union Cemetery
