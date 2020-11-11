1/1
Herbert W. Ohler Sr.
1932 - 2020
Herbert W. Ohler Sr., 88, of Southwest, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Born Feb. 3, 1932, he was the son of the late Addison and Elizabeth (Bassinger) Ohler. Herbert was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen (Anthony) Ohler; and two sisters, Ruth Hart and Shirley Arbasak. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping, Herbert was a lifetime member of the Hecla Fire Department, East Huntingdon Sportsman Club and Hecla Slovak Sportsman Club. He is survived by two sons, Herbert Jr. (Jacquelina) Ohler and Ronald (Rebecca) Ohler. He is survived by six grandchildren, Nicholas Ohler, Kera Ohler, Bryan Lee, Patrick (Taylor) Hiles, Jacob Hiles and Hollie Hiles; and two great-grandchildren, Naomi and Kobi Hiles. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, with Doug Johnson officiating. Mr. Ohler is in the care of JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
