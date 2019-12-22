Home

Herman Schade


1932 - 09
Herman Schade Obituary
Herman "Babe" Schade, 87, of Delmont, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. He was born Sept. 5, 1932, in Turtle Creek, son of the late Herman R. and Margaret L. Blashford Schade. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Clara Vallo Schade; a brother, Robert Schade; and a sister, Jean Rettger. He served in the Army. Prior to retirement, Herman worked as a mining ventilation specialist with Mine Safety and Health Administration. He was also a member of Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church, Murrysville. He is survived by a loving daughter, Cynthia (Jeff) Goff, of Murrysville; and two grandchildren, Megan and Owen Goff.
Entombment was private in Braddock Catholic All Saints Cemetery, Braddock Hills. Arrangements were entrusted to Hart Funeral Home Inc., Murrysville.
www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 22, 2019
