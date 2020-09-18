Hervey Albert "Ab" Steiner III, 38, of Avonmore, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital, in Monroeville. He was born Friday, Oct. 16, 1981, in Bradford, Pa., the son of Kay E. Stillman Steiner Rowles and the late Hervey A. Steiner Jr. He graduated high school at the International Community School of Bangkok in Thailand. Ab was a security guard with St. Moritz Security, presently working at Omnova Solutions in Jeannette. He attended the Cornerstone Ministries, in Delmont. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, gaming (Pokemon and Minecraft) and going to his camp in Mahaffey. He loved Star Wars, Harry Potter and the Lord of the Rings, and he especially loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Canndise Stine Steiner; his mother, Kay E. Stillman Steiner Rowles, and his stepfather, Eric Rowles, of Clearfield; his children, McCain Edward Steiner, Destiney Florence Ann Malloy and Sawyer RemLee William Malloy; his sisters, Kamie Steiner (Jon Capella), of Derry, and Jacquelyn Steiner (Lou Danka), of West Newton; his brother, Pratan Steiner, of Clearfield; his in-laws, Jimmy Stine, of Aultman, and Barbie Stine, of Avonmore; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Hervey A. Steiner Jr. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Funeral Services will be conducted graveside at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Twin Valley Memorial Park, in Delmont, with Pastor Dave Schneider and Pastor Steve Shields, officiating. Everyone who is going to the cemetery is asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. Saturday. We will go in procession. Due to public health concerns and concerns for our families; per CDC guidelines and the PA State Dept. of Health, a mask is required at viewing. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com
.