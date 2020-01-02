|
|
Hilda M. (Bowser) Lindh, 81, of Penn Township, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Forbes Hospital. She was born Jan. 1, 1938, in Homewood to William and Margaret (Cannon) Bowser. Hilda worked as the head teller for Citizens Bank and was a member of the Eastern Star of Irwin. Hilda is survived by her son, Richard (Jamie) Lindh, and brother, William (Katherine) Bowser. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and all of the members of the Run-A-Muck camping family, who affectionately called her "Grandma Peg." In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lindh, and daughter, Lori (surviving husband Kevin) Naughton.
Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Bob Morgan officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Denmark Manor.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to a . Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 2, 2020