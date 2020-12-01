Hiram M. Boggs Jr., 69, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation Center, Unity Township. He was born June 6, 1951, in Greensburg, a son of Leah Joyce (Parson) Boggs, of Greensburg, and the late Hiram M. Boggs Sr. He was a graduate of Hempfield High School and Clarion University. Hiram was an avid swimmer, swimming for Hempfield High School and the YMCA swim teams. Prior to retirement, he had been employed as an LPN in North Carolina. Hiram also loved music, wrote many songs and produced some commercials. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Thomas Zeoli. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, Jesse Hiram Boggs, of Greensburg, and Faron William Boggs and wife, Jeanie, of Tallahasse, Fla., five grandchildren, Grace, Will, Scarlett, Elsa and Juliana, two brothers, David F. and wife, Lisa, of Saltsburg, and William L. Boggs and wife, Karen, of Greensburg, his sister, Kathleen M. Zeoli, of Greensburg, good friend, Sean Ruffner, of Greensburg, former wife and dear friend, Marta Pollack, and many many nieces, nephews and cousins. Private services and entombment in Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum are by the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg. www.bachafh.com
