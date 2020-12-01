1/
Hiram M. Boggs Jr.
1951 - 2020-11-29
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hiram's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hiram M. Boggs Jr., 69, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation Center, Unity Township. He was born June 6, 1951, in Greensburg, a son of Leah Joyce (Parson) Boggs, of Greensburg, and the late Hiram M. Boggs Sr. He was a graduate of Hempfield High School and Clarion University. Hiram was an avid swimmer, swimming for Hempfield High School and the YMCA swim teams. Prior to retirement, he had been employed as an LPN in North Carolina. Hiram also loved music, wrote many songs and produced some commercials. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Thomas Zeoli. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, Jesse Hiram Boggs, of Greensburg, and Faron William Boggs and wife, Jeanie, of Tallahasse, Fla., five grandchildren, Grace, Will, Scarlett, Elsa and Juliana, two brothers, David F. and wife, Lisa, of Saltsburg, and William L. Boggs and wife, Karen, of Greensburg, his sister, Kathleen M. Zeoli, of Greensburg, good friend, Sean Ruffner, of Greensburg, former wife and dear friend, Marta Pollack, and many many nieces, nephews and cousins. Private services and entombment in Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum are by the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 30, 2020
He was a great friend.
Scott Ruffner
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved