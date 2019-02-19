Master Chief H.M. "Mac" Tlumach, USN-Ret., 78, of Frederick County, Va., passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center. Mr. Tlumach was born in 1941 in Pleasant Unity, the son of the late Stephen and Elizabeth Tlumach. He graduated from St. Vincent High School. Mr. Tlumach was a veteran of the Navy, serving on the USS Independence during the Vietnam War, retiring as a Personnelman Master Chief Petty Officer. Following his time with the Navy, Mac went on to become a manager at CACI in Arlington, Va., for 10 years, retiring in 1988. Mr. Tlumach was a member of the Winchester-Frederick County Conservation Club, where he served as treasurer. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, enjoying worldwide hunts. Mr. Tlumach always looked forward to spending time with family and friends, and loved his Chihuahua, Noodle. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. He married the love of his life, Karen Kent, on June 1, 1985, in McLean, Va. They enjoyed their life together for 33 wonderful years. Surviving, with his loving wife, are daughters, Virginia C. Stapf (Thomas), of Lewisberry, Pa., and Patricia A. Tlumach, of Mechanicsburg; son, Stephen F. Tlumach; and sister, Marilyn Tlumach, of Latrobe. Mr. Tlumach was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Springer; and brothers, Denis and James Tlumach.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OMPS FUNERAL HOME, Amherst Chapel. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester, Va., with the Rev. Bjorn C. Lundberg officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Winchester, Va.

Serving as pallbearers will be Denny Stockberger, Joel Hoffer, Tom Stapf, Paul Kent, Bob Barkhau, Tyler Payne, and Eric Heflin. Honorary pallbearers will be George Puskar, Denny Zeltner, and John Everett. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mac's memory to The Laurel Center, P.O. Box 14, Winchester, VA 22604, or to Winchester-Frederick County Conservation Club, 1061 McDonald Road, Winchester, VA 22602.